Insider Buying: Owens Realty Mortgage Inc (ORM) CEO Purchases $51,903.60 in Stock

Owens Realty Mortgage Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ORM) CEO Bryan H. Draper purchased 3,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $51,903.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ORM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,483. Owens Realty Mortgage Inc has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $18.72.

Owens Realty Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:ORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Owens Realty Mortgage had a negative net margin of 114.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter.

Owens Realty Mortgage declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Owens Realty Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Owens Realty Mortgage by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Owens Realty Mortgage by 14.6% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Owens Realty Mortgage by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 42,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Realty Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Owens Realty Mortgage by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 14,208 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Owens Realty Mortgage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st.

About Owens Realty Mortgage

Owens Realty Mortgage, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on the origination, investment, and management of commercial real estate loans primarily in the Western United States. The company invests in first, second, and third mortgage and deed of trust loans; wraparound and participating mortgage and deed of trust loans; construction mortgage and deed of trust loans on real property; and loans on leasehold interest mortgages and deeds of trust.

