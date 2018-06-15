Insider Buying: Regional Management Corp (RM) Insider Acquires 14,311 Shares of Stock

Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) insider Basswood Capital Management, L bought 14,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.58 per share, for a total transaction of $523,496.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Regional Management opened at $36.14 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $427.05 million, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.18. Regional Management Corp has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 48.75 and a quick ratio of 48.75.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.27 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.09%. equities analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regional Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regional Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Regional Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regional Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Regional Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Regional Management during the first quarter worth approximately $443,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; automobile purchase loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

