Insider Buying: Sainsbury’s (SBRY) Insider Purchases 38 Shares of Stock

Sainsbury’s (LON:SBRY) insider John Rogers purchased 38 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.09) per share, for a total transaction of £116.66 ($155.32).

John Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 14th, John Rogers purchased 37 shares of Sainsbury’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.09) per share, for a total transaction of £113.59 ($151.23).

On Thursday, February 22nd, John Rogers purchased 45 shares of Sainsbury’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of £115.20 ($153.38).

Shares of LON:SBRY traded down GBX 4.30 ($0.06) on Friday, reaching GBX 310.40 ($4.13). The company had a trading volume of 8,554,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,310,000. Sainsbury’s has a twelve month low of GBX 222.40 ($2.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 339.89 ($4.53).

Sainsbury’s (LON:SBRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The grocer reported GBX 20.40 ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 19.20 ($0.26) by GBX 1.20 ($0.02). Sainsbury’s had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 1.13%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be given a GBX 7.10 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Sainsbury’s’s previous dividend of $3.10.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBRY shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Sainsbury’s from GBX 300 ($3.99) to GBX 369 ($4.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sainsbury’s in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sainsbury’s from GBX 305 ($4.06) to GBX 380 ($5.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. HSBC boosted their target price on Sainsbury’s from GBX 210 ($2.80) to GBX 270 ($3.59) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.59) target price on shares of Sainsbury’s in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 277.77 ($3.70).

About Sainsbury’s

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail ? Food; Retail ? General Merchandise & Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

