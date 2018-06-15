Insider Buying: STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (SSKN) Director Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) Director Luann Via purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Luann Via also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 14th, Luann Via purchased 5,000 shares of STRATA Skin Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $9,750.00.

STRATA Skin Sciences traded up $0.05, reaching $2.00, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 192,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,397. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $1.17. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 36.19% and a negative net margin of 60.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.35 million. equities analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 325.2% during the fourth quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 203,346 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 155,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 335,105 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 123,410 shares during the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSKN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on STRATA Skin Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in developing and commercializing products for the treatment of dermatological disorders. Its products include XTRAC and VTRAC devices used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin disorders; and MelaFind system, an instrument for aiding dermatologists in the evaluation of clinically atypical pigmented skin lesions, when a dermatologist chooses to obtain additional information before making a final decision to biopsy in order to rule out melanoma.

