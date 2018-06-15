Insider Buying: VIVUS, Inc. (VVUS) Director Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) Director Herm Rosenman purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,703.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Herm Rosenman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VIVUS alerts:

On Friday, June 1st, Herm Rosenman bought 50,000 shares of VIVUS stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 29th, Herm Rosenman bought 50,000 shares of VIVUS stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VVUS opened at $0.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.06, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 8.67. VIVUS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.32.

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. VIVUS had a negative return on equity of 843.43% and a negative net margin of 79.80%. The business had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that VIVUS, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VIVUS stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) by 1,691.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,235 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.35% of VIVUS worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VVUS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VIVUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VIVUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th.

About VIVUS

VIVUS, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutic products to address unmet medical needs in human health in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or obese patients, or 27 or greater, or overweight patients in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction.

Receive News & Ratings for VIVUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIVUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.