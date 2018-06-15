Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (ADX) Director Sells $100,989.90 in Stock

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) Director Craig R. Smith sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $100,989.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,529.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund traded down $0.05, hitting $15.69, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,863. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $16.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1,526.1% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 476,173 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 446,889 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,640,864 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $24,236,000 after purchasing an additional 348,323 shares in the last quarter. Lara May & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,167,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,647,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, profitability, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments.

