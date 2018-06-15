American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Insider Sells $197,151.50 in Stock

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) insider Charles F. Kessler sold 8,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $197,151.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,286.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

American Eagle Outfitters traded up $0.05, hitting $23.85, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 28,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,674,117. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $24.83.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.46 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 5.67%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.41%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $11,076,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $2,918,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,303,576 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,508,000 after purchasing an additional 49,226 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 604.3% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 906,132 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,035,000 after acquiring an additional 777,472 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 375,833 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 125,630 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Loop Capital set a $26.00 target price on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 price target on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.