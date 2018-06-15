Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) Insider Sells 5,151 Shares

Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) insider John Patrick Williamson sold 5,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $108,171.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Patrick Williamson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 12th, John Patrick Williamson sold 100,000 shares of Atkore International Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $2,257,000.00.

On Friday, June 8th, John Patrick Williamson sold 100,000 shares of Atkore International Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $2,229,000.00.

On Friday, May 11th, John Patrick Williamson sold 35,290 shares of Atkore International Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $741,090.00.

On Monday, May 14th, John Patrick Williamson sold 118,988 shares of Atkore International Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,499,937.88.

On Monday, March 12th, John Patrick Williamson sold 3,760 shares of Atkore International Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $78,960.00.

Shares of Atkore International Group traded down $0.03, reaching $22.28, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 522,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.51, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.91. Atkore International Group Inc has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $24.48.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.21 million. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. research analysts predict that Atkore International Group Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Atkore International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,636,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Atkore International Group during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Sutton Square Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,426,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 7,746.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 513,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after buying an additional 506,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atkore International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Atkore International Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Atkore International Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products in the United States and internationally. The company's electrical raceway products include electrical conduits and fittings, armored cable and fittings, cable trays and mounting systems, and fittings for the non-residential construction, renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction, and industrial markets.

