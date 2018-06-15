Barings Participation Investors (MPV) Insider Sells $67,566.51 in Stock

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) insider Robert Eugene Joyal sold 4,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $67,566.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,744 shares in the company, valued at $261,369.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Eugene Joyal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 13th, Robert Eugene Joyal sold 4,000 shares of Barings Participation Investors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $58,880.00.

On Friday, June 8th, Robert Eugene Joyal sold 6,100 shares of Barings Participation Investors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $90,036.00.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Robert Eugene Joyal sold 2,000 shares of Barings Participation Investors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $29,700.00.

Shares of MPV stock remained flat at $$14.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,006. Barings Participation Investors has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $15.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 4th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings Participation Investors Company Profile

There is no company description available for Barings Participation Investors.

