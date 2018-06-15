Insider Selling: Cannabix Technologies Inc (BLO) Insider Sells 7,300 Shares of Stock

Cannabix Technologies Inc (CNSX:BLO) insider Kulwant Malhi sold 7,300 shares of Cannabix Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.65, for a total value of C$12,045.00.

Kulwant Malhi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 14th, Kulwant Malhi sold 5,700 shares of Cannabix Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$9,120.00.

On Thursday, June 7th, Kulwant Malhi sold 2,700 shares of Cannabix Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.78, for a total value of C$4,806.00.

On Friday, June 1st, Kulwant Malhi sold 600 shares of Cannabix Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total value of C$1,080.00.

Cannabix Technologies traded up C$0.13, hitting C$2.33, on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 247,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,179. Cannabix Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of C$0.40 and a 12-month high of C$2.95.

