Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) VP Christopher A. Isaacson Sells 8,720 Shares of Stock

Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) VP Christopher A. Isaacson sold 8,720 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,623,724.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CBOE traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $102.65. The company had a trading volume of 67,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,945. Cboe Global Markets Inc has a 52-week low of $88.18 and a 52-week high of $138.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.78 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets Inc will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBOE. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, March 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Private Vista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 860.0% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 16,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

