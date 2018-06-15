Vincent Craig Dungan Sells 12,692 Shares of Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Stock

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Director Vincent Craig Dungan sold 12,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $266,912.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,872.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Citizens traded down $0.45, reaching $22.05, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562. The firm has a market cap of $110.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of -0.42. Citizens Holding has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $26.00.

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Citizens stock. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Ballew Advisors Inc owned 0.12% of Citizens as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Citizens from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; real estate loans, including single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.