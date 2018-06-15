Insider Selling: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) EVP Sells 743 Shares of Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) EVP James Patrick Lennox sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $58,422.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,789.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

James Patrick Lennox also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 5th, James Patrick Lennox sold 4,710 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,963.50.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions traded up $2.15, reaching $80.70, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 507,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,877. The stock has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $65.60 and a fifty-two week high of $85.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 21st. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTSH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Argus raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.80 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,665,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,957,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 56,615 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 11,898 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,082,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,263,307 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $101,696,000 after acquiring an additional 330,886 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

