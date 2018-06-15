Insider Selling: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Insider Sells $92,244.00 in Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) insider Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total value of $92,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,625.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.05. 109,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,055,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $65.60 and a 52 week high of $85.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 21st. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.66%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.09.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

