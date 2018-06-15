Insider Selling: Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$100,000.00.

Kenneth Michael Dedeluk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 12th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.90, for a total value of C$99,000.00.

Shares of CMG stock traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 605,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,084. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$8.79 and a 1 year high of C$10.69.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$19.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.40 million. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 27.82%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Computer Modelling Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada, the United States, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company offers BUILDER, a windows based software that facilitates the gathering of a large volume of data and organizing it for the simulator; WINPROP, a windows based software, which determines the behavior and properties of reservoir fluids; STARS, a thermal and advanced processes reservoir simulator for the advanced modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; GEM, a reservoir simulation software for compositional and unconventional reservoir modelling; and IMEX, a black oil reservoir simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery techniques for conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs.

