Insider Selling: Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) CEO Sells $1,040,400.00 in Stock

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $1,040,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,344,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $59.06 on Friday. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $73.90. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 3.99.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.05. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 189.60% and a negative return on equity of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Crispr Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $20.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.70 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 334.0% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $210,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. 39.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient.

