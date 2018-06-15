Insider Selling: Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (EFII) CEO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) CEO Guy Gecht sold 9,000 shares of Electronics For Imaging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $298,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,577,658.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Guy Gecht also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 27th, Guy Gecht sold 9,000 shares of Electronics For Imaging stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $259,380.00.

On Tuesday, March 27th, Guy Gecht sold 9,000 shares of Electronics For Imaging stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $241,020.00.

Shares of Electronics For Imaging traded down $0.17, hitting $34.29, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,924. Electronics For Imaging, Inc. has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 68.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.62 million. Electronics For Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. Electronics For Imaging’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. equities analysts expect that Electronics For Imaging, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EFII. BidaskClub raised shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Electronics For Imaging from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Electronics For Imaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFII. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Electronics For Imaging by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 18,291 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Electronics For Imaging in the 4th quarter worth $1,691,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,407,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,558,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Electronics For Imaging in the 4th quarter worth $467,000.

About Electronics For Imaging

Electronics for Imaging, Inc provides industrial format display graphics, corrugated packaging and display, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. Its Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk format display graphics, Nozomi corrugated packaging and display, Reggiani textile, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and building material industrial digital inkjet printers; digital ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, thermoforming, and specialty inks; various textile inks, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water-based dispersed printing inks, as well as coatings; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services.

