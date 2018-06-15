Suzanne D. Snapper Sells 285 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $10,111.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,918.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

The Ensign Group traded down $0.22, reaching $37.86, on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 1,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,754. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $38.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $492.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ENSG. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 67,692 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 952,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after acquiring an additional 163,007 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,914,000. Finally, Steinberg Global Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 83,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.