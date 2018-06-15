Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Insider Chris C. Ruble Sells 7,969 Shares

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) insider Chris C. Ruble sold 7,969 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $482,124.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,738. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Forward Air traded up $0.77, hitting $61.82, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 3,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,185. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.27. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $49.88 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Forward Air had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $302.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 24th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Forward Air by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,758,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,667,000 after purchasing an additional 50,652 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Forward Air by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,268,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,053,000 after acquiring an additional 13,077 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Forward Air by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 585,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,657,000 after acquiring an additional 36,029 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 416,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,937,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 117.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 376,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,884,000 after acquiring an additional 202,820 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-than-truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.