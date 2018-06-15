Insider Selling: Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (GALT) CFO Sells $575,000.00 in Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:GALT) CFO Jack W. Callicutt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,245. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock opened at $8.16 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.80 million, a P/E ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 2.70.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. research analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock by 60.2% in the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 57,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 21,704 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Benchmark Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock by 19.7% in the first quarter. Benchmark Capital Advisors now owns 221,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GALT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.94.

About Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes galectin-3 inhibitor (GR-MD-02), a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer for the treatment of liver fibrosis and liver cirrhosis in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

