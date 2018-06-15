Heska Corp (HSKA) Director Bonnie J. Trowbridge Sells 5,000 Shares

Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) Director Bonnie J. Trowbridge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $505,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,249 shares in the company, valued at $631,211.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Heska traded down $0.10, reaching $106.65, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 833 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,248. The firm has a market cap of $797.35 million, a P/E ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 0.80. Heska Corp has a 1-year low of $56.59 and a 1-year high of $115.00.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). Heska had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. equities analysts anticipate that Heska Corp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Heska during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heska by 85.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the first quarter worth $411,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Friday, May 18th. B. Riley set a $93.00 target price on shares of Heska and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Heska from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; COAG veterinary analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

