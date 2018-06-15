Jason Robert Garay Sells 3,600 Shares of iFabric Corp (IFA) Stock

iFabric Corp (TSE:IFA) Director Jason Robert Garay sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total value of C$10,800.00.

Jason Robert Garay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 17th, Jason Robert Garay sold 4,000 shares of iFabric stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total value of C$12,000.00.

Shares of iFabric opened at C$2.80 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. iFabric Corp has a 52 week low of C$2.34 and a 52 week high of C$3.71.

About iFabric

iFabric Corp. designs, manufactures, purchases, and distributes women's intimate apparel, sleepwear, and accessories worldwide. It operates through Intimate Apparel, Intelligent Fabrics, and Other segments. The company offers backless and strapless underwire bras under the Coconut Grove Intimates brand.

