Brian J. Wolfe Sells 6,013 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR) Stock

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) VP Brian J. Wolfe sold 6,013 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $224,525.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,824.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties traded down $0.89, reaching $35.75, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 207,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.33 million, a P/E ratio of 53.36 and a beta of -0.88. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $15.72 and a 1 year high of $39.75.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 1.42%. research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth $26,750,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth $2,900,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth $1,552,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Snow Park Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth $793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.