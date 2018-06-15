Insider Selling: INTL Fcstone Inc (INTL) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) insider Patricia Marie Harrod sold 2,000 shares of INTL Fcstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,591.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTL opened at $51.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.69 million, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.53. INTL Fcstone Inc has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of INTL Fcstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of INTL Fcstone from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of INTL Fcstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of INTL Fcstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of INTL Fcstone by 6,160.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of INTL Fcstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of INTL Fcstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of INTL Fcstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTL Fcstone Company Profile

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

