Kraton (NYSE:KRA) SVP Vijay Mhetar Sells 4,101 Shares

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.73, for a total transaction of $203,942.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,489 shares in the company, valued at $521,617.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of KRA stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.30. 3,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Kraton has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Kraton had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $502.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Kraton will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kraton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Loop Capital set a $76.00 target price on shares of Kraton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Kraton by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Kraton by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Kraton by 41.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Kraton by 3.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Kraton by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 644,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

