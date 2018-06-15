Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) Director Robert Taylor Sells 3,630 Shares

Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) Director Robert Taylor sold 3,630 shares of Medidata Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $285,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,133.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Medidata Solutions stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,889. Medidata Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $149.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.73 million. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Medidata Solutions Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medidata Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,164,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Medidata Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $26,769,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medidata Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $26,495,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Medidata Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $24,168,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Medidata Solutions by 15.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,148,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,955,000 after acquiring an additional 291,630 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDSO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine cut Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Medidata Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Medidata Solutions to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

Medidata Solutions Company Profile

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.

