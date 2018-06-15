Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) Insider Sells C$215,900.00 in Stock

Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) insider Carmine Fortino sold 5,000 shares of Metro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.18, for a total value of C$215,900.00.

Shares of Metro opened at C$43.94 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Metro, Inc. has a 12-month low of C$38.32 and a 12-month high of C$44.59.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.01. Metro had a return on equity of 158.77% and a net margin of 41.75%. The business had revenue of C$2.90 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Metro in a research note on Monday, May 14th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$46.00 price target on shares of Metro in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Metro from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Metro from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$46.60.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets, discount and drug stores, and food stores that provide grocery products, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, prepared meals, fruits and vegetables, meats, and frozen foods.

