Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) Director Sells $176,792.00 in Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Garrey Carruthers sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total transaction of $176,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Molina Healthcare traded down $0.80, reaching $95.44, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 1,543,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $97.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.90. Molina Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,156,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,334,000 after acquiring an additional 751,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,182,000 after acquiring an additional 271,898 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,783,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,803,000 after acquiring an additional 112,125 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,764,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,231,000 after acquiring an additional 416,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 910,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,906,000 after acquiring an additional 26,860 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MOH shares. Leerink Swann boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $103.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.62.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.