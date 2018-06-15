Insider Selling: Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Insider Sells $179,087.00 in Stock

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $179,087.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nordstrom opened at $49.87 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 55.75% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $625,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 238,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 542,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 400.2% in the fourth quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 289,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after acquiring an additional 231,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JWN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.66.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

