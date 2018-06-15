Insider Selling: Okta Inc (OKTA) General Counsel Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $123,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OKTA stock traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $54.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,148,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,793. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.77 and a beta of -1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Okta Inc has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $61.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.81 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 38.34% and a negative return on equity of 59.95%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OKTA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 387.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,859,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,290 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Okta by 7,191.6% in the 1st quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,822,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,900 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Okta by 1,664.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 904,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,162,000 after acquiring an additional 853,155 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Okta by 5,095.3% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 824,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,852,000 after acquiring an additional 808,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,273,000 after acquiring an additional 712,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

