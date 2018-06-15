Daryl Ostrander Sells 2,750 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) Stock

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Director Daryl Ostrander sold 2,750 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $65,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ON opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.04.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub lowered ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,864,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,977,000 after acquiring an additional 677,112 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 76,370.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 115,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 115,320 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,267,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,544,000 after purchasing an additional 368,479 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.