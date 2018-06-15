Ernest Orticerio Sells 25,000 Shares of Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP Ernest Orticerio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $428,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $16.55 on Friday. Quanterix Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). analysts anticipate that Quanterix Corp will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Sunday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanterix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Quanterix during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quanterix during the first quarter valued at $374,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quanterix during the first quarter valued at $431,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Quanterix during the fourth quarter valued at $720,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Quanterix during the fourth quarter valued at $873,000. Institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and Quanterix SR-X, which utilizes the same technology and assay kit as the Simoa HD-1 Analyzer.

