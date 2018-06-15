Al Messina Sells 5,277 Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) Stock

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) Director Al Messina sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $81,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Al Messina also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 14th, Al Messina sold 504 shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $7,817.04.

On Wednesday, May 16th, Al Messina sold 780 shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $12,105.60.

On Wednesday, May 9th, Al Messina sold 2,599 shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $40,544.40.

On Friday, May 11th, Al Messina sold 3,943 shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $61,471.37.

On Wednesday, May 2nd, Al Messina sold 2,670 shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $41,385.00.

On Monday, April 23rd, Al Messina sold 100 shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $1,540.00.

On Wednesday, April 25th, Al Messina sold 5,783 shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $88,942.54.

On Wednesday, April 18th, Al Messina sold 3,866 shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $60,116.30.

On Friday, April 20th, Al Messina sold 4,655 shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $72,385.25.

On Monday, April 16th, Al Messina sold 1,600 shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $24,912.00.

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group traded up $0.05, reaching $16.55, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 29,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,408. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $217.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 346.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. 48.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

