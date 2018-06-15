Insider Selling: UGI Corp (UGI) CEO Sells $1,215,500.00 in Stock

UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) CEO John L. Walsh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $1,215,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,166 shares in the company, valued at $22,470,510.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of UGI opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.57. UGI Corp has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.18. UGI had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. UGI’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in UGI by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Unio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in UGI during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Doliver Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in UGI during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC raised its holdings in UGI by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on UGI from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. UBS Group raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. UGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. It distributes propane to approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers in 50 states through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems.

