Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) SVP James O’boyle Sells 41,000 Shares

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) SVP James O’boyle sold 41,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $2,986,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,429,481.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

James O’boyle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 30th, James O’boyle sold 20,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $1,552,200.00.

On Friday, March 2nd, James O’boyle sold 35,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $1,987,650.00.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.80. 633,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,195. Varonis Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $53.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.71 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.00% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems Inc will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. BidaskClub raised Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. DA Davidson started coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.07.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The company, through its software, allows organizations to protect data stored on premises and on cloud, such as sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

