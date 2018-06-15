Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) VP Sells $36,130.00 in Stock

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) VP Michael Bernsteen sold 1,000 shares of Weyco Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $36,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,776.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Bernsteen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 29th, Michael Bernsteen sold 1,000 shares of Weyco Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $34,290.00.

On Wednesday, May 16th, Michael Bernsteen sold 1,000 shares of Weyco Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $32,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 14th, Michael Bernsteen sold 100 shares of Weyco Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $3,195.00.

Weyco Group traded up $0.09, reaching $35.22, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 7,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,132. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.65 million, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.57.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $69.53 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Weyco Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEYS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyco Group during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Weyco Group by 71.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyco Group during the first quarter worth $210,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyco Group during the fourth quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Weyco Group by 350.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 21,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Weyco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Weyco Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Umi brand names.

