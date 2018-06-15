Whitbread plc (WTB) Insider Louise Smalley Sells 256 Shares

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) insider Louise Smalley sold 256 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,221 ($56.20), for a total transaction of £10,805.76 ($14,386.58).

Louise Smalley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Whitbread alerts:

On Thursday, May 3rd, Louise Smalley sold 12,429 shares of Whitbread stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,245 ($56.52), for a total transaction of £527,611.05 ($702,451.14).

Shares of Whitbread opened at GBX 4,180 ($55.65) on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Whitbread plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,499.90 ($46.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,333 ($57.69).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 69.75 ($0.93) per share. This represents a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $31.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th.

WTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($52.19) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, March 29th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($63.91) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,300 ($57.25) to GBX 4,200 ($55.92) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,312.22 ($57.41).

About Whitbread

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn & Restaurants and Costa. It operates approximately 760 hotels with 68,000 rooms in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and Germany, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, and Table Table brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.