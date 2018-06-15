Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) CEO Roger G. Eaton Sells 61,683 Shares

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO Roger G. Eaton sold 61,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $5,135,726.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.62. 4,893,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,267,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.39, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.38 and a 12 month high of $88.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YUM. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a $91.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

