Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.12

News coverage about Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Insmed earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.1900945368157 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Insmed traded down $1.53, hitting $26.73, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 1,866,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,888. Insmed has a 1 year low of $11.49 and a 1 year high of $33.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 20.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.07. equities research analysts expect that Insmed will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INSM. BidaskClub raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Insmed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

In related news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 25,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $733,985.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,424.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is amikacin liposome inhalation suspension, which is in late-state development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.