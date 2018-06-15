Analyzing China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp (CHOPF) and Insteel Industries (IIIN)

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ: IIIN) and China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp (OTCMKTS:CHOPF) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Insteel Industries and China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insteel Industries 0 1 1 0 2.50 China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insteel Industries presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.34%. Given Insteel Industries’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Insteel Industries is more favorable than China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp.

Volatility and Risk

Insteel Industries has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp has a beta of 4.05, suggesting that its stock price is 305% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Insteel Industries and China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insteel Industries 6.18% 9.36% 7.21% China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Insteel Industries and China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insteel Industries $388.87 million 1.61 $22.54 million N/A N/A China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insteel Industries has higher revenue and earnings than China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp.

Dividends

Insteel Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp does not pay a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.2% of Insteel Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Insteel Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Insteel Industries beats China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company markets prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures. The company's WWR engineered reinforcing product is used in nonresidential and residential construction. It produces a range of WWR products, including engineered structural mesh (ESM), concrete pipe reinforcement (CPR), and standard welded wire reinforcement (SWWR). ESM is an engineered made-to-order product that is used as the primary reinforcement for concrete elements or structures serving as a reinforcing solution for hot-rolled rebar; CPR is an engineered made-to-order product that is used as the primary reinforcement in concrete pipe, box culverts, and precast manholes for drainage and sewage systems, water treatment facilities, and other related applications; and SWWR is a secondary reinforcing product for crack control applications in residential and light nonresidential construction, including driveways, sidewalks, and various slab-on-grade applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives to the manufacturers of concrete products, distributors, rebar fabricators, and contractors primarily in the United States, as well as in Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. Insteel Industries, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, North Carolina.

About China Gerui Adv Mtals Grp

China Gerui Advanced Materials Group Limited operates as a contract manufacturer of cold-rolled narrow strip steel products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company converts steel manufactured by third parties into thin steel sheets and strips. It primarily serves food and industrial packaging, construction and household decorations materials, electrical appliances, and telecommunications wires and cables industries. The company sells its products directly to manufacturers or through distributors. The company was formerly known as Golden Green Enterprises Limited and changed its name to China Gerui Advanced Materials Group Limited in December 2009. China Gerui Advanced Materials Group Limited is based in Zhengzhou, the People's Republic of China.

