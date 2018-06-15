Intellicheck Inc (IDN) Insider Acquires $25,272.00 in Stock

Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) insider Bryan Lewis acquired 11,700 shares of Intellicheck stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $25,272.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bryan Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intellicheck alerts:

On Thursday, May 17th, Bryan Lewis purchased 1,500 shares of Intellicheck stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $3,045.00.

Shares of Intellicheck traded up $0.17, hitting $2.17, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 28,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,350. Intellicheck Inc has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $4.03.

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 28.67% and a negative net margin of 111.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Intellicheck stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,197,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,300 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 7.99% of Intellicheck worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.10.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets identity authentication systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail IDTM; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.