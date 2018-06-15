IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl (IPCI) Receives News Impact Rating of -0.01

News articles about IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl (NASDAQ:IPCI) (TSE:I) have been trending somewhat negative on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl earned a news impact score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.2160023085248 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.65.

Shares of IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl traded down $0.01, hitting $0.47, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 64,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,276. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.42. IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $2.92.

IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl (NASDAQ:IPCI) (TSE:I) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl had a negative return on equity of 2,811.75% and a negative net margin of 217.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. research analysts expect that IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in Canada. It develops various drug delivery systems and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

