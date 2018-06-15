Intercede Group (IGP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.30 EPS

Intercede Group (LON:IGP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported GBX (7.60) (($0.10)) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (8.90) (($0.12)) by GBX 1.30 ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Intercede Group opened at GBX 30 ($0.40) on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Intercede Group has a 12-month low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 65.65 ($0.87).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.07) target price on shares of Intercede Group in a research note on Friday, March 9th.

In other news, insider Chuck Pol bought 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £18,125 ($24,131.27).

Intercede Group Company Profile

Intercede Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies identity and credential management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers MyID, which enables enterprises to replace employee passwords with secure and digital identities on smart cards, virtual smart cards, and mobile devices, as well as provides protection against the number one cause of data breaches-weak or compromised user credentials; MyIDaaS, a cloud based credential management system that enables organizations to replace passwords with trusted digital identities; RapID, an authentication service for mobile apps and cloud services; and RapID Secure Login that enables administrators and subscribers to login to Websites and blogs without cumbersome and insecure usernames and passwords.

