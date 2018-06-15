Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, May 24th.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.05.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals traded up $1.54, hitting $82.93, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.88, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of -1.78. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $51.05 and a 12 month high of $135.59.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $35.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 573.64% and a negative net margin of 241.33%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.61) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Francesco Micheli bought 390,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pruzanski bought 7,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $499,968.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 399,608 shares of company stock valued at $25,574,912 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,055,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,991,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 11,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR).

