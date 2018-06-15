Toronto Dominion Bank Has $49.07 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 192.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 445,355 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.12% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $49,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $127,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ICE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 135,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $9,596,555.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,598,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,387,891.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $2,647,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 417,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,584,404.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,116 shares of company stock worth $19,591,954. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange traded down $0.16, reaching $74.36, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 4,074,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $76.69.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

