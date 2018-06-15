Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 6,647 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,377% compared to the average volume of 450 call options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange opened at $74.52 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $63.22 and a 1 year high of $76.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 41.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $2,469,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 417,507 shares in the company, valued at $29,459,293.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total value of $3,598,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 432,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,127,528.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 273,116 shares of company stock worth $19,591,954. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

