Personal Capital Advisors Corp Acquires 28,756 Shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,756 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.31% of InterDigital worth $7,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Leucadia National Corp bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.40. 416,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,723. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $67.55 and a fifty-two week high of $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 9.58 and a quick ratio of 9.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.95.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.05. InterDigital had a net margin of 32.42% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that InterDigital will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on InterDigital in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine cut InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised InterDigital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. InterDigital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.25.

In other InterDigital news, EVP James J. Nolan sold 5,595 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $461,587.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,948,697.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jannie K. Lau sold 9,700 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $769,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,307.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,081 shares of company stock worth $2,074,448 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

