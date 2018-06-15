Intermediate Capital Group (ICP) Receives “Add” Rating from Numis Securities

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by Numis Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 22nd. They currently have a GBX 1,400 ($18.64) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 1,222 ($16.27). Numis Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 22.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,010 ($13.45) price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.31) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,210 ($16.11) to GBX 1,350 ($17.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,244 ($16.56).

Intermediate Capital Group traded down GBX 23 ($0.31), reaching GBX 1,140 ($15.18), on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,416. Intermediate Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 694.50 ($9.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,204 ($16.03).

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 79.30 ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 59.40 ($0.79) by GBX 19.90 ($0.26). Intermediate Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 32.73%.

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Andrew Sykes acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,118 ($14.88) per share, for a total transaction of £111,800 ($148,848.36). Also, insider Philip Keller sold 148,783 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,165 ($15.51), for a total value of £1,733,321.95 ($2,307,711.29). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 487,489 shares of company stock worth $563,681,155.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in growth capital, reinvestment, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

