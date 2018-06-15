Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Intermolecular (NASDAQ:IMI) Stock Price

News articles about Intermolecular (NASDAQ:IMI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Intermolecular earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 44.4353520283558 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

IMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Intermolecular from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intermolecular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Intermolecular traded up $0.04, hitting $1.59, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,483. Intermolecular has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $1.65.

Intermolecular (NASDAQ:IMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Intermolecular had a negative net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $9.68 million during the quarter.

Intermolecular Company Profile

Intermolecular, Inc engages in the development of advanced materials using high productivity combinatorial (HPC) technology platform for the semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries worldwide. The company's HPC platform includes Tempus processing tools, automated characterization methods, and informatics analysis software for research and development using combinatorial process systems in concert with established chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition methods.

