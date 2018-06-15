Intermolecular (NASDAQ:IMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Intermolecular (NASDAQ:IMI) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report released on Tuesday, June 5th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Intermolecular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get Intermolecular alerts:

Intermolecular stock opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. Intermolecular has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $1.65.

Intermolecular (NASDAQ:IMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Intermolecular had a negative return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $9.68 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Intermolecular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Emancipation Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intermolecular during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Intermolecular during the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Intermolecular by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 956,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 104,624 shares during the period. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intermolecular Company Profile

Intermolecular, Inc engages in the development of advanced materials using high productivity combinatorial (HPC) technology platform for the semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries worldwide. The company's HPC platform includes Tempus processing tools, automated characterization methods, and informatics analysis software for research and development using combinatorial process systems in concert with established chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition methods.

Receive News & Ratings for Intermolecular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermolecular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.